Major disruption halts air traffic at Eindhoven Airport and affects Dutch military and coast guard

All flights to and from Eindhoven have been cancelled since 07:00, according to a spokesperson for RTL News. The Royal Netherlands Air Force reports on X (formerly Twitter) that it is likely a network outage, possibly with air traffic control, although the exact cause remains unclear. Eindhoven Airport, the second largest in the country, typically handles 100 to 140 flights daily, affecting up to 24,000 passengers.

In verband met een netwerkstoring kan er geen vliegverkeer op Luchthaven Eindhoven worden afgehandeld. Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer de verstoring is verholpen. Er wordt hard gewerkt aan een oplossing. — Koninklijke Luchtmacht (@Kon_Luchtmacht) August 28, 2024

An investigation is underway to determine the nature of the problems so they can be resolved as quickly as possible. A passenger at Eindhoven Airport has no idea what is going on. “The airport is providing very little clarity,” he told Omroep Brabant.

The disruption has also extended beyond the airport, affecting the Dutch military (Koninklijke Marechaussee), Coast Guard, and the DigiD identity verification system. These organisations have reported various communication and system failures, though it is uncertain if these issues are connected. There is no estimate yet on when normal operations will resume.

Passengers are advised to monitor the airport’s website and social media for updates. In the meantime, some travellers on Ryanair flights have been redirected to Germany’s Weeze Airport to continue their journeys.