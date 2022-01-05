Eindhoven Airport welcomed most passengers ever in 2023: +8% vs 2022, +1.5% vs pre-Covid 2019

Eindhoven Airport welcomed a total of over 6.8 million passengers (departing and arriving added up) in 2023. This is the highest number of passengers ever. In 2022, the number of passengers totalled 6.3 million. In 2019, over 6.7 million passengers travelled to or from Eindhoven Airport.

With nearly 95,000 more passengers than in 2019, 2023 is a record year for Eindhoven Airport. In 2023, the average number of passengers per flight was high.