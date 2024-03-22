Eindhoven Airport starts terminal expansion by the end of this year

Eindhoven Airport is set to commence the expansion of its terminal, including the addition of a baggage basement, by the end of this year. The project aims to address the growing passenger numbers, with the current terminal built for 5 million passengers accommodating 6.8 million in 2023.

The expansion, designed by Heijmans, EGM architecten, Iv Bouw, and Peutz, will enlarge the airside terminal by approximately 10,000 square metres and the landside terminal by 2,000 square metres, along with underground modifications for the baggage basement.

The expansion will provide more space for gates, catering, and handling processes, improving comfort for travellers and employees. Sustainability features include the reuse of materials, a gas-free terminal, thermal storage systems, solar panels, and rainwater collection for toilet use.

The project is expected to take around 2.5 years, with careful planning to ensure minimal disruption to airport operations.