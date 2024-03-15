Eindhoven Airport scheduled for five-month closure in 2027 for runway renovation

Eindhoven Airport has announced plans to close for five months starting in February 2027 to undergo necessary runway renovations. This decision was communicated by the airport’s management to stakeholders recently, who will soon engage in discussions with airport authorities regarding the closure.

TUI, a prominent travel organisation, is awaiting guidance on how to address the closure, expressing hope for a cooperative resolution. Transavia, another major contributor to Eindhoven Airport’s flight operations, has been informed of the plans and anticipates significant preparatory work during the extended closure. The Dutch travel association ANVR is yet to assess the feasibility of redirecting travellers to alternative airports, acknowledging a three-year window for exploration.

The Ministry of Defence, as the owner of Eindhoven Airport, will defer comment until informing the Dutch Parliament of the plans through a forthcoming letter later this month.