Eindhoven Airport reports successful summer season with high customer satisfaction

Eindhoven Airport had a successful summer season, from March 26 to October 29, characterized by minimal or short waiting times at the security check and increased awareness of reserving time slots for security checks. The airport welcomed almost 4.6 million passengers, surpassing the numbers from the 2019 summer season, with 27,678 flight movements. In October, they accommodated 600,458 passengers with 3,546 flight movements.

Passenger satisfaction was notably high, with an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 46, signifying a rating of over 7. The improved flow of processes and airport clarity were especially appreciated, given the long queues experienced the previous year.

The peak months of the summer season were July, August, and September, with Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays being the busiest days. The busiest day in 2023 was September 15, with 24,597 passengers. The most popular destinations included Malaga, London, and Alicante.