Eindhoven Airport reports record passengers, high satisfaction, and financial success in 2023

Eindhoven Airport has released its annual report for 2023, highlighting remarkable achievements in passenger numbers, satisfaction rates, and financial performance.

Key Points:

Record Passenger Numbers: Eindhoven Airport witnessed a record number of passengers in 2023, reaching 6.8 million, up from 6.3 million in 2022. This surge reflects a growing demand for leisure, family visits, and business travel.

High Customer Satisfaction: Passenger satisfaction reached an all-time high in 2023, with no queues reported and smooth operations. Research indicated strong approval ratings from passengers, affirming the quality of services provided.

Financial Stability: The airport remained financially robust, recording a net result of €19.2 million in 2023, compared to €18.8 million in 2022. Revenues also saw a notable increase, reaching €87.8 million, up by 9% from €80.6 million in 2022.

Sustainability Initiatives: Eindhoven Airport accelerated its efforts toward sustainability, committing to reducing noise and CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Concrete actions include halting the facilitation of fossil private flights by 2026 and welcoming only the latest generation of cleaner and quieter aircraft by 2030. Additionally, mandatory admixture of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will be implemented, with financial contributions offered to airlines to encourage the use of SAF from 2024.

Continuous Improvement: While celebrating successes, Eindhoven Airport acknowledges areas for improvement. Efforts will focus on enhancing airport quality and services, as well as strengthening relationships with the local community. Collaborations with the Eindhoven Airport Consultation Committee (LEO) will persist to ensure effective engagement with residents, governments, and businesses.

The report reflects Eindhoven Airport’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community engagement as it continues to evolve and meet the needs of passengers and stakeholders.