Eindhoven Airport reports record financial results for 2024, prepares for major expansion

Eindhoven Airport achieved record financial results in 2024, with revenues rising nearly 10% to €96.2 million and net profit reaching €23.3 million. Passenger numbers held steady at around 6.8 million, and customer satisfaction remained high, with a Net Promoter Score of +43. The airport also stayed within its cap of 41,500 flight movements, recording 40,826.

A key focus in 2024 was the start of terminal expansion to address overcrowding and improve passenger experience. The upgrade, set for completion in summer 2027, will increase terminal space by nearly 50%, add gates, expand the arrival hall, and enhance dining and baggage facilities.

CEO Roel Hellemons emphasised the airport’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and community engagement. The airport aims to cut CO2 emissions from air traffic by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. However, a major runway renovation planned for 2027 will temporarily suspend operations for about five months.

Despite this challenge, Eindhoven Airport continues to focus on growth, environmental responsibility, and strong community relations as it builds toward a more sustainable and comfortable future for travellers.