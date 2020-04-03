Eindhoven Airport remains open; limited air traffic to/from a few destinations

Due to the corona pandemic, there is still very limited air traffic to/from Eindhoven Airport to/from only a few destinations. The airport will remain open to ensure passenger flights, often for repatriation purposes, can continue to operate.

For air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport, this means that in the week from April 6 to April 12 to further notice airlines Ryanair and WizzAir will continue to serve a few destinations in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and the United Kingdom. Special entry and exit conditions apply, of course, and may vary from country to country. Please consult netherlandsworldwide.nl for the latest travel advice from the Dutch government.

Eindhoven Airport advises travellers to keep a close eye on their airline’s website for updated information, as changes to flight schedules are likely to occur.

The adjusted opening hours for the terminal will apply from 6:15 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Staffing levels at Eindhoven Airport have been adapted to the reduced number of flights. Fewer retail facilities will be open to the public at the airport. Inside the terminal, at this moment only Aviflora and AH To Go remains open to customers. Hotel Tulip Inn Eindhoven Airport is closed.