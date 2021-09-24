Eindhoven Airport relaxes measures: visitors, people who pick up or drop off passengers are welcome in the terminal again

The Dutch government has announced that some corona measures will be relaxed again. Eindhoven Airport is also relaxing some measures. For example, as of Saturday, September 25, the terminal will again be open to visitors and people who pick up or drop off passengers. In addition, the wearing of a mouth mask in the terminal for travellers aged 13 and older is only mandatory from the prescan, the area where only travellers and employees may enter.
The hygiene measures: wash hands, cough and sneeze at the elbow, do not shake hands and in case of complaints stay at home and get tested at the GGD remain in force. Although the government has abolished the measure of keeping a distance of 1.5 metres, Eindhoven Airport asks travellers, visitors and people who pick up or drop off passengers to do this as much as possible.
These relaxations mean that the restriction on accessibility to the terminal, which was introduced on June 15, 2020, and the obligation to wear a mouth mask everywhere at Eindhoven Airport (from the age of 13) will lapse.