Eindhoven Airport receives licence for civil co-use in 2020-2021 – Night flights prohibited from Winter 2020

On 20 December 2019, Eindhoven Airport received a licence from the Ministry of Defence for the civil co-use of Eindhoven Airport from 2020-2021 (1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021 inclusive). Under the licence, a maximum of 41,500 aircraft movements are permitted in 2020 and 2021. Added to this, no scheduled flights will be permitted after 23.00 hours with effect from the winter season of 2020 (which starts on 25 October 2020).

This is an important step towards reducing any nuisance experienced by local residents. A maximum of four landings a day will be allowed after 23.00 hours during the 2020 summer season, which runs from 29 March 2020 to 24 October 2020 inclusive. The new licence implements the part of Mr Van Geel’s advice about the short-term development of Eindhoven Airport.