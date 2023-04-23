Eindhoven Airport pays 750,000 euros in claims for missed flights due to long queues

Eindhoven Airport has paid out €750,000 to compensate passengers who missed their flights due to long queues at airport security in 2022.

Over 1,700 people applied for compensation, with most claims being granted, and the payments coming from the airport’s own reserves.

The long queues were blamed on a shortage of security staff during a time of national labour market scarcity in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport expects that the compensation scheme will not be necessary this year due to a greater number of security personnel being employed.