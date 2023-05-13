Eindhoven Airport now offers pre-booked time slots for security check

By making use of reserved time slots, travellers can go through the security check in a dedicated lane at a time they selected. This means they know exactly when they are expected at the security check. As a result, we can avoid a situation in which travellers arrive at the airport too early, causing unnecessarily long queues.

This service only applies to the security check. Travellers still need to factor in enough time for their check-in and to drop off any baggage they have.

Time slots can be reserved up to three days before departure on the Eindhoven Airport website. After making a booking, travellers receive a confirmation email containing a QR code. This code is scanned by a member of staff at Eindhoven Airport.

Using time slots contributes to improved passenger sign-in patterns, a smoother flow through the security process and a better passenger experience. The ability to book a time slot in advance is a six-month pilot and will last until the end of October. After that, there will be an evaluation of whether and how to continue the pilot.

11-05-2023