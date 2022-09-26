Eindhoven Airport launches new website

Eindhoven Airport today launched its revamped website www.eindhovenairport.nl. The new site contains more information for travellers. Information for other target groups such as airport neighbours has also been expanded. In addition, the ease of use of the site has been greatly improved. The menu has been expanded making it easier and faster for users to navigate through the appropriate pages.

Naturally, the site also has an attractive design that suits Eindhoven Airport. More extensive information and better navigation, for example, allow travellers to prepare for their air travel even better.

The airport continues to optimise and adapt the site to the wishes and needs of users. For example, an interactive map of the airport will soon be added.

Eindhoven Airport’s site attracts an average of two million visitors each month.

