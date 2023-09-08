Eindhoven Airport had busiest month ever in August

Eindhoven Airport expects 3,955 flight movements and approximately 660,000 passengers (incoming and departing added) in September. That is about 65 departing and 65 incoming flights per day. This means that the expected total number of flight movements and expected total number of passengers in September is slightly lower than in August.

August was the busiest month ever for Eindhoven Airport in terms of passenger numbers. In August, the airport welcomed a total of more than 674,000 passengers, namely exactly 674,178 (incoming and outgoing added). The airport had 50 more passengers in August this year than in 2019. The number of flight movements was 4,003 in August this year. This meant that the total number of flight movements was 1.7 percent higher than the expected number of 3,944. The total number of passengers was 6.2 percent higher than the expected number of 651,000. The average load factor in August was around 91 percent.

Eindhoven Airport is having a good summer with more than 1.3 million passengers and 8,010 flight movements in the months of July and August (incoming and outgoing added together). The number of passengers was approximately the same in summer 2019 (July and August), but the number of flight movements was slightly higher at 8,037. This means that the average load factor per flight this summer is slightly higher than in the summer of 2019.

Naturally, in terms of the number of flight movements, Eindhoven Airport remains in line with Pieter van Geel’s advice within the maximum permitted number of flight movements of 41,500 per calendar year.

07-09-2023