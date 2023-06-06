Eindhoven Airport forecasts 3,750 flight movements and 640,000 passengers in June

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands expects 3,750 flight movements and approximately 640,000 passengers in June. This projection maintains the same number of flights as in May.

On average, there will be around 60 departures and 60 arrivals per day, with some days seeing up to 70 flights and others around 50. The airport anticipates a slight increase in the average number of passengers per aircraft compared to May.

In June, Aegean and Pegasus airlines will commence flights to Athens and Istanbul, respectively, while Ryanair will resume flights to Girona.

Eindhoven Airport recently accommodated soccer teams and supporters for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final held in Eindhoven.

In May, the airport surpassed its expected number of flight movements and passenger count, with 3,816 flight movements and 657,713 passengers. The busiest day recorded was May 22, with 24,525 passengers. Despite fewer flight movements than in May 2019, Eindhoven Airport served more passengers this year, indicating higher flight occupancy rates.