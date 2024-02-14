Eindhoven Airport facing five-month closure: Runway renovation to impact travellers and locals

Eindhoven Airport is facing a five-month closure as the Dutch Defence undertakes a comprehensive renovation of the runway at Eindhoven Air Base. The project, scheduled for 22 weeks, aims to upgrade not only the asphalt but also the infrastructure, including lighting, cabling, and drainage.

The runway’s closure offers residents a respite from air traffic noise but poses challenges for travellers who will need to divert to alternative airports. The renovation, costing around ten million euros, includes advancements like upgrading the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to category 3, enabling operations in dense fog.

Despite potential disruptions, the project underscores the strategic importance of Eindhoven Air Base, aligning with Defence’s plan to enhance activities in response to increased international threats. The renovation signals a crucial step for Eindhoven Airport’s future, aiming to strike a balance between the needs of travellers, the local community, and national defence.