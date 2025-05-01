Eindhoven Airport expands use of lifting aids to ease baggage handlers’ workload

Eindhoven Airport has added seven new lifting aids in its baggage hall, bringing the total to nine, in a move aimed at reducing the physical strain on baggage handlers. The equipment is used to assist with loading checked luggage onto departing flights, and most loading areas are now outfitted with the technology.

The airport plans to purchase seven more lifting aids by early 2026, completing coverage across all loading zones after adjustments to the baggage system. Until then, work processes will be reorganised to ensure handlers use equipped areas as much as possible.

The investment is part of a broader commitment to improving employee working conditions. Lifting aids have already been in use at unloading belts for arriving flights since December 2023, with more planned for the new terminal opening in 2027.

Airport officials say they will continue working with ground handlers to identify further ways to ease manual baggage handling, aiming to make assisted lifting the standard.