Eindhoven Airport expands terminal

Eindhoven Airport is going to expand the terminal. The current terminal is too small as it was built for 5 million passengers per year. Eindhoven Airport assumes that it will return to around 7 million passengers (the level before the corona pandemic). The expansion will increase comfort for travellers and employees by creating more space for handling airport processes and services.

The current terminal is approximately 26,000 square metres in size. The expansion will add 10,000 square metres to the terminal (8,000 square metres airside and 2,000 square metres landside). The reclaim hall will be enlarged and there will be more space for (extra) gates. The non-Schengen area is also being expanded. In addition, more space is created for catering. The extension will be on the ground floor and the first floor. The extension will be built at the current terminal on the forecourt right across from the main entrance to car park P1. It will be announced in October which party will be responsible for the construction.

Today, EGM architects, Iv-Bouw and Eindhoven Airport sign the contract for the design work for the expansion of the terminal. The architect makes a provisional and a final design, among other things. In addition, the architect is responsible for management and supervision during construction. Iv-Bouw takes care of the constructive and installation-technical design. The preliminary design will be ready at the end of July. The final design is expected in January 2023. Construction will start at the end of 2023. The expansion will be completed in the second half of 2025. Parts of it are already being used in phases.

Eindhoven Airport is convinced that the expansion of the terminal will contribute to the quality, comfort and appearance that Eindhoven Airport wants to offer.

18 March 2022