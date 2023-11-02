Eindhoven Airport enhances turnaround process with AI

Eindhoven Airport, in collaboration with Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimise the aircraft turnaround process and reduce delays. Through the use of Deep Turnaround, cameras on the apron automatically detect the start and end times of ground handling activities, allowing for better predictability of the turnaround process and the aircraft’s readiness for departure.

Currently, four aircraft stands are equipped with cameras to monitor the turnaround process, with plans to expand this to all 14 aircraft stands by 2024. The turnaround encompasses all activities from aircraft parking to departure, including passenger boarding, catering, luggage handling, and more. Deep Turnaround uses AI to analyse data and identify areas for improvement, ensuring a smoother turnaround process.

AI-based algorithms analyse camera images to record the start and end of activities, allowing the system to predict when an aircraft is ready to depart. This predictive capability helps airport personnel take proactive measures to prevent delays. All relevant information is stored in the Turnaround Insights Dashboard, providing a clear overview of flights that may require special attention.

Eindhoven Airport aims to further optimise airport processes, benefiting both passengers and airlines. The collaboration with Schiphol Airport and the use of Deep Turnaround align with their sustainability goals and long-term vision of accurately predicting aircraft departure times.

Lennert L’Amie, Director IT & Data at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, emphasises the importance of sharing this knowledge with other airports to enhance ground operations’ predictability and transparency, contributing to ongoing product development.