Eindhoven Airport covers walkways to and from planes

Eindhoven Airport is ready to undergo its next major quality upgrade. Construction will start before the summer on a new, modern-design covered gallery on the walkways of the airport apron. This means that passengers will stay dry when boarding or disembarking from their flight.

Whatever the weather conditions, the new 600-metre structure offers protection for all passengers, making travelling to and out of Eindhoven Airport an even more comfortable experience. What’s more, the gallery offers a surprising first impression to the region – and when saying farewell again. With its unique design and styling, the walkway truly is an extension of the region and what it represents.

Solar energy is used for power underneath the roofing. Reusable materials are also employed (circular construction).

Before the winter season gets underway (end of October 2020), the gallery will be ready for passengers. Construction work will take place during the night wherever possible and there should be no hindrance to the daily operation.

Eindhoven Airport is focusing on continuously improving the quality of the airport. This translates into optimising the infrastructure, facilities and services for passengers and visitors. Examples of these improvements are the completion of the P1 multifunctional car park (including the public transport terminal) in October 2019, the redevelopment of the terminal forecourt and construction of the Airport-Boulevard that will be ready in April 2020, and the commissioning of the business lounge and security lanes with new scanners in December last year.