Eindhoven Airport begins terminal expansion to meet growing passenger demand

Eindhoven Airport has officially started the expansion of its terminal in partnership with construction company Heijmans. The €370 million project aims to enhance passenger comfort, sustainability, and operational efficiency while accommodating the airport’s growing traffic.

Project Timeline

Baggage Basement Construction: Begins November 2024.

Begins November 2024. Entrance Hall Construction: Starts November 2025.

Starts November 2025. Completion: Expected by July 2027.

Expected by July 2027. Runway Closure: From February to July 2027, the airport will halt operations for major runway work, minimising passenger disruption.

Key Features

Increased Capacity: Designed to serve over 6.8 million passengers annually, the expansion adds 12,000 square metres, new gates, dining options, and dedicated spaces such as a game room, quiet room, and larger kids’ area.

Designed to serve over 6.8 million passengers annually, the expansion adds 12,000 square metres, new gates, dining options, and dedicated spaces such as a game room, quiet room, and larger kids’ area. Sustainability Focus: A sedum roof for water retention and insulation. A rainwater collection basin for toilet use. Two thermal energy systems for heating and cooling. 1,100 solar panels generating 363,500 kWh annually, meeting 40% of the new terminal’s energy needs. Gas-free operations throughout the expansion.



Safety and Operational Continuity

Heijmans will prioritize passenger and staff safety by using electric equipment to reduce noise and emissions, maintaining minimal crossings with public areas, and scheduling high-risk activities at night. A construction ticket system will regulate transport traffic.

The expansion is crucial to address the airport’s current capacity limitations—originally designed for 5 million passengers, the terminal now serves nearly 7 million annually. The project will provide additional space for both Schengen and non-Schengen areas, an upgraded arrivals hall, and a state-of-the-art baggage basement to enhance overall efficiency and passenger experience.