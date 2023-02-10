Eindhoven Airport almost back to pre-corona pandemic level in 2022

For Eindhoven Airport, 2022 was the year in which the airport almost returned to the level of 2019 (before the corona pandemic) in terms of passengers and flight movements. The airport – after the first two months in which there were still relatively few passengers and flight movements due to corona – experienced rapid growth. In 2022, compared to 2021, the number of passengers increased 135 percent. The number of flight movements increased 86 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of passengers in 2022 was about 7 percent lower than in 2019. The number of flight movements was almost 3 percent lower than in 2019.

It was a challenge for the airport and its partners to provide passengers with the service they should expect. Unfortunately, particularly in the spring and summer of 2022, long lines regularly formed for the Security Check due to staff shortages at security. Eindhoven Airport and its partners adjusted their processes to prevent this as much as possible. For example, travellers whose flight departed first were given priority at Security Check. Filtering by flight level, using queue guides and clear signing, made the airport process at Security as fast and efficient as possible. Various services were offered to make the waiting time more pleasant. Travellers who missed their flight through no fault of their own and were well ahead of schedule could make use of a compensation scheme under certain conditions.

In 2022, a total of 6.3 million passengers travelled to/from Eindhoven Airport. In 2021 and in 2019 this was 2.7 million and 6.7 million respectively. The number of flight movements in 2022 was 40,252 (2021: 21,704) (2019: 41,438). The average aircraft load factor in 2022 was 86 percent (2021: 70 percent) (2019: 89 percent). The number of destinations reached 86 in 2022 – seven more than in 2021 and three fewer than in 2019. Nine airlines operated at the airport in 2022, flying to a total of 29 countries.

09-01-2023