Eindhoven Airport accelerates green transition: only new-generation aircraft in 2030, among other strong measures

Eindhoven Airport is intensifying its commitment to sustainability with several key initiatives aimed at reducing noise and CO2 emissions by 2030:

A goal to achieve a 30% reduction in noise exposure by 2030 compared to 2019. They are taking steps to accelerate this target. A target to achieve a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions from air traffic by 2030 compared to 2019, positioning them at the forefront of global efforts to combat climate change.

To reach these targets, Eindhoven Airport is implementing the following measures:

Banning fossil-fuel and private flights from January 1, 2026, due to their substantial noise and CO2 footprint. Exceptions may be made for sustainable small-plane aviation.

Capping the number of flights at 40,500 per year in 2026 and 2027 and transitioning to monitoring based on noise standards instead of the number of flights starting in 2028.

Selecting departure procedures with the least noise pollution for immediate surroundings as soon as possible.

Allowing only the latest-generation aircraft (e.g. Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX) at the airport by 2030, ensuring a complete fleet renewal by that time.

Introducing a higher blending requirement for sustainable aircraft fuel (SAF) and providing a financial contribution to airlines for using SAF to reduce CO2 emissions.

Eindhoven Airport is committed to significantly reducing the environmental impact of air travel, including both noise and carbon emissions, and aims to contribute to a more sustainable aviation future in Europe.