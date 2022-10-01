Baggage system malfunction delays incoming passengers at Eindhoven airport

André Orban
Since Saturday 1 October in the early afternoon, Eindhoven Airport is struggling with a malfunction in the baggage system. This means that the baggage handlers have a lot of extra work, as all baggage has to be processed manually, which causes a huge delay in handling arriving flights.

Hundreds of passengers had to wait longer inside their planes before they disembark. Travellers departing from Eindhoven Airport are also affected by the outage.

Six hours later, the problem was still unresolved and will also affect Sunday’s flights.

