Baggage system malfunction delays incoming passengers at Eindhoven airport

Since Saturday 1 October in the early afternoon, Eindhoven Airport is struggling with a malfunction in the baggage system. This means that the baggage handlers have a lot of extra work, as all baggage has to be processed manually, which causes a huge delay in handling arriving flights.

Hundreds of passengers had to wait longer inside their planes before they disembark. Travellers departing from Eindhoven Airport are also affected by the outage.

Six hours later, the problem was still unresolved and will also affect Sunday’s flights.

#EindhovenAirport kampt met een storing in het bagagesysteem. Hierdoor heeft de afhandelaar veel extra werk waardoor er vertraging is in afhandeling van aankomende vluchten. Helaas hebben passagiers langer moeten wachten om uit te stappen. Er wordt hard gewerkt aan een oplossing — Eindhoven Airport (@EINairport) October 1, 2022

The technical fault in the baggage system has not yet been resolved, to our regret. A contingency system is being worked on. The disturbance will also impact tomorrow's schedule. Consult the #eindhovenairport website. Please contact your airline for questions about your journey. — Eindhoven Airport (@EINairport) October 1, 2022

Arriving flights at #eindhovenairport will be handled in order of arrival. The fault in the baggage system is impacting the speed of handling for which we apologise. — Eindhoven Airport (@EINairport) October 1, 2022