Passenger on flight from Brussels to Tel Aviv films rockets exploding above the city

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
1330

On 13 May, El Al flight LY332 from Brussels, Belgium, to Tel Aviv, Israel, was forced to enter a holding pattern East of Tel Aviv as rockets were fired towards and exploded above the city of Tel Aviv. After one hour into the holding pattern, the Boeing 737 (registered 4X-EHC) diverted to Eilat Ramon Airport, the country’s second-biggest airport. A passenger was able to film the frightening scene. 

Israeli authorities today decided to divert all incoming traffic from Tel Aviv Airport to Eilat Ramon Airport.

Israel diverts incoming passenger flights from Tel Aviv Airport to Eilat Ramon Airport

