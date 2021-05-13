Passenger on flight from Brussels to Tel Aviv films rockets exploding above the city

On 13 May, El Al flight LY332 from Brussels, Belgium, to Tel Aviv, Israel, was forced to enter a holding pattern East of Tel Aviv as rockets were fired towards and exploded above the city of Tel Aviv. After one hour into the holding pattern, the Boeing 737 (registered 4X-EHC) diverted to Eilat Ramon Airport, the country’s second-biggest airport. A passenger was able to film the frightening scene.

מטורף: רקטות שנורו מעזה צולמו מטיסת אל על LY332 רגע לפני הנחיתה מבריסל בישראל. לאחר שעה של מעגלי המתנה באוויר המטוס נחת בשלום pic.twitter.com/xLdXkCzJqL — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 12, 2021

Israeli authorities today decided to divert all incoming traffic from Tel Aviv Airport to Eilat Ramon Airport.