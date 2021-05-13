Israel diverts incoming passenger flights from Tel Aviv Airport to Eilat Ramon Airport

Today’s incoming flights to Israel will land at Eilat Ramon Airport, Israel’s second-biggest airport, and not at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport. At Ramon Airport, passengers will go through passport control, take their baggage and will have a Covid-19 test. Passengers will then be transferred by buses to the centre of Israel if they choose this option.

Flights departing from Tel Aviv will operate from Ben Gurion Airport as planned.

At least two El Al flights (LY026 and LY004 from New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR)) will land at Ben Gurion Airport.

The decision comes after escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians.