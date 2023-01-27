Warning strike at Düsseldorf airport this Friday, half of flights cancelled

An all-day warning strike began early morning this Friday at Düsseldorf airport. The ver.di union called on the 700 employees of the handling company Aviapartner to stop work from 03:30 on Friday until Saturday at 00:30. Nearly half of the flights to/from Düsseldorf have already been cancelled.

According to ver.di, turnout for the warning strike was around 90 percent in the morning. Aviapartner has a market share of around 75% at Düsseldorf airport. In total, up to 350 employees would normally be on duty on Fridays. The airport is the third largest in Germany in terms of passenger volume.

The strike movement originated in a new allocation of assistance tasks, for which Aviapartner was not selected. Seven hundred jobs are thus threatened.