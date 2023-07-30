Eurowings, Condor and TUIfly are examining lawsuits against “Last Generation” activists

Eurowings, Condor, and TUIfly, airlines affected by the runway occupation at Dusseldorf Airport by “Last Generation” activists on July 13, are considering filing lawsuits for damages against the activists. The airport itself has already filed a criminal complaint against the activists for various charges.

The airlines estimate potential damages to be in the millions of euros due to 48 cancelled flights, 2 diverted aircraft, additional costs for accommodation, and alternative crew arrangements.

While the airport claims “dangerous interference with air traffic, disruption of public services, damage to property, coercion and trespassing,” the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office is currently investigating the case for property damage and trespassing, stating that there is insufficient evidence of dangerous interference with air traffic as it would require a specific danger to life, limb, or significant property.