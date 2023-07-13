Climate activists blocked airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf

Climate activists from the “last generation” disrupted air traffic at Hamburg Airport and Düsseldorf Airport through protests, causing significant disruptions during the start of the holiday season.

The activists temporarily closed central security control and check-in counters at Hamburg Airport, resulting in the cancellation of 17 arrivals and 19 departures. Some incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

Düsseldorf Airport also experienced flight disruptions, with activists accessing the runway area and blocking the flight of planes.

The activists are protesting against government inaction and lack of planning regarding the climate crisis.

The actions have drawn criticism from the German Travel Association (DRV), which expressed concerns about the impact on travellers during the peak holiday season. While flight operations resumed, delays were still expected, and passengers were advised to stay informed about their flights.