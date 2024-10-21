Dunedin Airport (New Zealand) introduces 3-minute hug (and drop-off) limit

Dunedin Airport has relocated its drop-off zone and implemented a new 3-minute time limit to improve traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. Here’s everything you need to know about these changes and the rationale behind them.

Why Was the Drop-Off Zone Moved?

The drop-off zone was shifted to its original location, near the Rental Car office, after a temporary relocation during the terminal expansion project. The new spot was chosen to ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic around the terminal.

By relocating it, the airport aims to make it safer and more convenient for passengers to be dropped off without crossing busy traffic lanes.

Why the 3-Minute Limit?

To keep traffic moving and avoid congestion, a 3-minute limit has been introduced. This ensures that drivers quickly drop off passengers and vacate the zone, preventing backlogs and enhancing safety.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Passenger safety is the top priority, and the new drop-off zone is designed to minimize risks:

Passengers no longer need to cross traffic to enter the terminal.

Cars stop in a low-speed zone, and passengers can safely exit on the footpath side.

Distance to the Terminal: Is It Too Far?

Despite concerns, the current drop-off location is closer on average than the previous temporary spot. The distance to the terminal ranges from 62m to 94m, and a covered walkway ensures passengers stay dry as they head to the terminal.

Accessibility for Passengers with Special Needs

The airport is committed to making the journey easier for passengers with disabilities or those needing extra assistance. The Customer Experience team is on hand to help with wheelchairs, luggage trolleys, and any other needs. Dedicated mobility parking is also available near the terminal entrance with 15 minutes of free parking.

Pick-Up Arrangements

While there is no separate pick-up zone, the airport provides 15 minutes of free parking in its car park. Arriving shortly after your passenger’s flight lands should give you ample time for a stress-free pick-up.