Man wreaks havoc after missing flight at Dublin Airport

A man caused significant destruction at Dublin Airport on Monday, 17 March, after realizing he had missed his flight. Videos shared on social media (see below) show him demolishing the gate desk and throwing tables in a fit of rage.

The damage in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport – the busiest airport in Ireland – is considerable.

The man, described as a shirtless individual in his twenties with a scarf covering his face, vandalized electronic equipment and furniture at the gate. At the time of the incident, no staff members were present. He then moved to a nearby café, where he began hurling tables and chairs.

According to the Irish newspaper The Irish Times, the man was under the influence of alcohol. He had recently arrived at the airport but missed a connecting flight. Airport police detained him before handing him over to An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force, who subsequently arrested and charged him.

The incident occurred yesterday morning. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), which operates the airport, confirmed both the incident and the man’s arrest. “We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and that we never see him at Dublin Airport again,” a DAA spokesperson commented.

