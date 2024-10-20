Flight disruptions at Dublin Airport as Storm Ashley hits Ireland

Flights at Dublin Airport have been significantly disrupted due to Storm Ashley, the first named storm of the 2024/2025 European windstorm season. The storm, named by Met Éireann, has caused severe weather conditions including high winds and heavy rain, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays.

As of today, over 30 flights have been cancelled, with both arrivals and departures affected. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates and to expect potential delays throughout the day as the storm continues to impact the region.

“This storm is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today,” Dublin Airport wrote on social media, adding that “some airlines have cancelled a small number of flights in and out of Dublin Airport, while others are subject to delays.”

Winds are forecast to remain strong throughout the afternoon and evening, which could cause further impact.

Passengers seeking updates regarding a specific flight should contact their airline directly.

The storm has also resulted in travel advisories across other parts of Ireland and the UK, further complicating travel plans for many

Flights impacted by #StormAshley with planes diverting and not able to take off at present with the winds in Dublin Airport. Check out the Live stream https://t.co/mpUR4HjCHd This was a clip of a plane aborting a landing a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/XJLmpVdisv — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 20, 2024

11.45am update:#Stormashley is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today. Some airlines have cancelled a small number of flights in and out of Dublin Airport, while others are subject to delays. Winds are forecast to remain strong throughout… pic.twitter.com/mq0XSkqlT0 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 20, 2024

Go around at Dublin airport ..?

.

.

.

?©?David Gantly pic.twitter.com/7kQsINFHNR — Virginie Sigonney (@GinieSigonney) October 19, 2024