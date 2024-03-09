Thirteen Dubai-bound flights diverted due to adverse weather conditions

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Dubai Airport Terminal 3 © André Orban

Adverse weather conditions in the UAE have disrupted air travel, leading to the diversion of 13 Dubai-bound flights to nearby airports.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah Airport advised passengers to arrive early, and DXB reported delays of one to two hours for some departing flights. Emirates and Etihad Airways issued statements urging passengers to check flight statuses and plan accordingly. DXB suggested using the Dubai Metro for smoother transit.

The unstable weather, lasting from March 8-10, prompted precautions and warnings from airlines, emphasising the safety and comfort of passengers and crew. Travellers were advised to stay updated on flight information.

