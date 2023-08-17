Passenger at Dubai Airport arrested for smuggling gold paste in rectum

More than 1 kilogram of gold, 1111.25 grams to be precise, was found in the rectum of a passenger that wanted to travel from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Cochin, India, local news reports.

“The passenger was apprehended in the green channel for further inspection, subsequent examination revealed the presence of four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in a paste form,” it was said.

According to customs, the gold concealed inside his rectum was recovered and seized.

Several cases have been reported of passengers flying towards (or inside) India, all smuggling (paste or solid) gold, six cut pieces (weighing 1 kgs) were discovered on a passenger flying from Dubai to Hyderabad, India.

On July 30, the Pune customs authorities apprehended two Chennai-based men who were concealing gold in both paste and solid form and attempting to smuggle it out.