Dubai Airport first airport to dispatch coronavirus sniffing dogs to check arriving passengers

When arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), all arriving passengers are subject to a covid-19 test before allowed entry into the country. As an additional defense line in detecting presumed covid-19 cases, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now make use of K9 police dogs all over the UAE airports.

Police dogs for on-airport rapid COVID-19 testing are reportedly producing results in minutes with 92 percent accuracy. Earlier reports of using dogs to sniff out the coronavirus proved that the concept could work in test environments, but this appears to be one of the first instances of it being put to use as a real-world solution. Dogs have also been able to sniff out several other diseases that can affect body odor such as cancer or malaria.