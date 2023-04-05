Dubai DXB is world’s busiest international airport again

Dubai International (DXB) retains its position as the world’s busiest international airport for the 9th consecutive year, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI) on Wednesday, April 5.

Dubai Airports’ CEO Paul Griffiths commented:

“We are obviously quite thrilled to top the list of the world’s busiest international airports for the ninth consecutive year, but it comes as no surprise given Dubai International’s (DXB) stellar performance throughout 2022 and the upsurge in traffic in the final quarter.

The increase in demand for air travel was universal in 2022, but what set DXB apart was the dedication of our people and the meticulous planning and preparation by each and every service partner that makes up Dubai’s amazing airport community. Our preparedness backed by collaboration enabled us to not just accommodate the rapid increase in demand but also deliver tangible enhancement in service quality and overall airport experience for the 66 million passengers that passed through DXB during the year.

As we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains on continuing to work on keeping DXB on top of the list of the busiest hubs but also having it acknowledged by travellers globally as delivering the best airport experience in the world.”