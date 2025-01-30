DXB breaks passenger traffic record, celebrates decade as world’s busiest airport

Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomed a record 92.3 million passengers in 2024, surpassing its previous high of 89.1 million in 2018. This milestone also marks 10 years as the world’s busiest international airport, according to Airports Council International (ACI).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hailed DXB as a global success story, emphasizing its role in advancing the UAE’s vision for connectivity and economic growth. CEO Paul Griffiths noted that passenger numbers exceeded forecasts by nearly 200,000, reinforcing DXB’s global appeal and operational excellence.

Key highlights include:

272 destinations served by 106 international airlines

2.2 million tonnes of cargo handled (up 20.5% year-over-year)

440,300 flight movements (+5.7%)

Industry-leading baggage handling with a 99.45% success rate

$35 billion expansion plans for Dubai World Central (DWC) to support future growth

With its sights set on 100 million passengers by 2027, DXB continues to redefine global aviation standards through innovation and seamless passenger experiences.