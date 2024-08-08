Dubai International Airport sets record with 44.9 million passengers in H1 2024, boosting economic growth

Dubai International Airport (DXB) set a new record in the first half of 2024 by welcoming 44.9 million passengers, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. This surge underscores DXB’s critical role in Dubai’s economy, as the airport remains a key gateway to the city, bolstered by strong connections to major international markets.

This growth aligns with Dubai’s overall economic expansion, with the city attracting 9.31 million international visitors in the same period, contributing to a GDP increase of AED 115 billion in Q1 2024. DXB’s performance was driven by high demand from markets like India, which remained the top destination with 6.1 million passengers, and a resurgence in traffic from China, which saw 80% year-on-year growth.

Key markets also included Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan, with London, Riyadh, and Mumbai being the top city destinations. The airport managed 216,000 flight movements, a 7.2% increase, and handled a record 39.7 million bags, maintaining a high level of efficiency.

DXB’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience is evident through initiatives such as advanced queue management systems and improvements in navigation and ambiance within the airport. With an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, DXB is on track to surpass its annual guest record, potentially reaching 91.8 million by the end of 2024.