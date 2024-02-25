Dubai International Airport achieves record-breaking 87 million passengers in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Dubai International Airport (DXB) celebrated a remarkable year in 2023, welcoming 87 million passengers and exceeding both its own yearly forecast and pre-pandemic traffic levels.

The achievement reflects the airport’s successful recovery and solidifies its position as the world’s leading hub for international passenger traffic.

Led by Ahmed bin Saeed, DXB implemented strategic initiatives and investments in infrastructure, technology, and customer service. The year also saw high satisfaction scores, innovative technologies, and a growth in cargo volumes.

DXB is poised for further success in 2024, with early projections anticipating 88.8 million passengers and continued global leadership in airport service quality.