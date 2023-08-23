Dubai Airport’s H1 traffic surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Dubai International Airport (DXB) celebrates a major milestone in its recovery as passenger traffic for the first half of the year surpasses levels from 2019. The world’s busiest international airport welcomed 41.6 million guests during H1, slightly exceeding the traffic recorded during the same period in 2019, marking a 100%+ increase. The second quarter saw a surge of 42.7% in passenger traffic year-on-year, with 20.3 million passengers.

DXB’s commitment to operational excellence and guest experience is highlighted, with examples of exceptional services, such as aiding guests with hidden disabilities and reuniting lost items with travellers.

Baggage performance remains exceptional, handling approximately 37.2 million bags with a 7% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. DXB’s operational excellence and collaborations with strategic partners ensured seamless operations during peak periods. The airport was certified by Airports Council International for prioritizing a safe and inclusive experience for guests with disabilities. Several new airlines have joined DXB, expanding connectivity.

India leads as the top destination country with 6 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. London is the top city destination, followed by Mumbai and Riyadh. DXB is connected to 257 destinations across 104 countries.

Cargo volumes surged by 16.1% in Q2 compared to the previous year, with a total freight volume of 853,500 tonnes during H1. Flight operations increased by 30.2% year-on-year, with an average of 214 guests per flight during H1.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports is optimistic about the demand levels for the rest of the year, expecting record-breaking numbers during the winter season. The forecast for the year has been adjusted to 85 million guests, just 1.6% below DXB’s annual traffic in 2019.