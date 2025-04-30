Dubai Airport welcomes 23.4 million guests in Q1 2025, sets new monthly record

Dubai International Airport (DXB) saw a strong start to 2025, welcoming 23.4 million passengers in Q1, up 1.5% year-over-year, and marking January 2025 as its busiest month ever with 8.5 million guests. DXB maintained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for the 11th straight year, according to Airports Council International.

Top destination countries:

India – 3M passengers Saudi Arabia – 1.9M UK – 1.5M Pakistan – 1M US – 804K

Top destination cities:

London, Riyadh, Jeddah, Mumbai, and New Delhi

Leisure travel surges:

Czech Republic (+30.6%), Vietnam (+28.6%), Spain (+20.2%)

Flight movements: 111,000 (+1.9%), with 21M+ bags processed and a baggage success rate of 99.8%

Cargo: 517,000 tonnes handled, down 3.6% YoY

Operational success was underpinned by the oneDXB community, credited with delivering smooth experiences and heartwarming gestures—like the recovery of AED 102,000 in lost property and compassionate guest service praised publicly by Dubai’s ruler.

CEO Paul Griffiths:

“Delivering the busiest month in DXB’s history while maintaining exceptional service levels is no small feat. It’s our people-first culture and collaboration that set us apart.”

DXB continues to raise the bar with real-time monitoring, biometric processing, and enhanced services for People of Determination, all while maintaining an average of 215 guests per flight and minimal wait times for over 95% of travellers.