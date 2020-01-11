Air traffic at Dubai Airport affected after heavy rainfall

Bart Noëth
Air traffic at Dubai Airport, UAE has been seriously affected after heavy rainfall. Roads towards the airport are congested as well. Airlines were forced to cancel flights, while other flights diverted to nearby Dubai World Central Airport. 

The airports suggests to check flight statuses with passengers’ airline of travel or via dubaiairports.ae. Home base carrier Emirates Airline requests passengers to check their flight status on emirates.com/flightstatus for the latest information.

Passengers rushed to social media to report about the flooding, passenger Juvs R (Twitter) said that all Emirates Airline morning flights were cancelled after unexpected rains. People are waiting in huge lines to get accommodations, boarding passes and figuring out how to proceed next. Another passenger (Twitter name Finch) complained that he had to wait for over two hours to board his Emirates flight. Others are reporting many queues at different information points around the airport.

 

