Air traffic at Dubai Airport affected after heavy rainfall

Dubai airport today pic.twitter.com/7D3zz8HtZj — Old Monk (@CaptOldMonk) January 11, 2020

Air traffic at Dubai Airport, UAE has been seriously affected after heavy rainfall. Roads towards the airport are congested as well. Airlines were forced to cancel flights, while other flights diverted to nearby Dubai World Central Airport.

The airports suggests to check flight statuses with passengers’ airline of travel or via http://dubaiairports.ae. Home base carrier Emirates Airline requests passengers to check their flight status on http://emirates.com/flightstatus for the latest information.

Heavy rainfall has caused disruptions to several flights departing from or arriving at @DXB today. Customers are requested to check their flight status on https://t.co/CE4AwEsjj5 for the latest information regarding their flights. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 11, 2020

Update: Operations at DXB are still affected due to heavy rain and flooding this morning. Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day. Some flights have been cancelled or diverted to DWC. Check your flight status on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz or your airline’s website — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020

Passengers rushed to social media to report about the flooding, passenger Juvs R (Twitter) said that all Emirates Airline morning flights were cancelled after unexpected rains. People are waiting in huge lines to get accommodations, boarding passes and figuring out how to proceed next. Another passenger (Twitter name Finch) complained that he had to wait for over two hours to board his Emirates flight. Others are reporting many queues at different information points around the airport.

Stuck at Dubai airport. All Emirates flights cancelled/delayed today due to a morning of unexpected rains. People waiting in huge lines to get accommodations, boarding passes and figuring out how to proceed next. pic.twitter.com/6AAn4eu4XX — Juvs R (@juvs06) January 11, 2020

@emirates @EmiratesSupport @Emirates247. I’ve been waiting to Board flight EK0372 for over 2 hours new. Dubai Airport is Chaos. WHAT IS GOING ON?! pic.twitter.com/CBfZj733pZ — finch (@finch2205) January 11, 2020

I’m gonna keep sharing Dubai in the rain because I find it so funny. This is the biggest road in the UAE and it’s chaos pic.twitter.com/6AcvNX7SGz — Semen (@SleazyLebaneazy) January 11, 2020

