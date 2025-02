Munich Airport International (MAI) will provide operational and management services for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) in spring 2026.

Partnering with FlyDoncaster Ltd. and UK-based FP Airports Ltd., MAI aims to develop DSA into a competitive and passenger-friendly hub. Lorenzo di Loreto, MAI Managing Director, emphasised the airport’s potential to drive economic and environmental growth in Doncaster and the surrounding region. This marks MAI’s first UK project.