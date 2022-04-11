Dnipro airport (Ukraine) completely destroyed by Russian missiles

Russian forces again bombed the airport of Dnipro (DNK/UKDD), a city in eastern Ukraine, and completely destroyed it.

Valentin Reznitchenko, the regional governor announced on Telegram this Sunday the destruction of Dnipro airport following a new bombardment by Russian troops. The site is “completely” destroyed, says this manager, reported by the newspaper Le Figaro.

This airport in the big city of Dnipro (formerly Dniepropetrovsk) in the east of Ukraine had already been bombed on 15 March. This first bombardment destroyed the runway and damaged the terminal.

In his message, the governor wrote: “New attack on Dnipro airport. Nothing remains of it. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure have been destroyed.” And the missiles “keep flying“. He concluded: “We are in the process of determining the number of victims“.