Carry-on bags dispute leaves two Spirit Airlines gate agents injured at Detroit Airport, Michigan

Turmoil at Gate D15 at Detroit Airport during Spirit Airlines domestic flight NK646 from Detroit, Michigan, to Atlanta, Georgia, United States last Sunday (17 January). A dispute over carry-on bags with three passengers turned violent, two Spirit Airlines agents got injured and one was treated in the hospital.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said: “The gate agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft before boarding, at which time the passengers became combative.”

“The agents attempted to defuse the situation calmly but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft.”

Two passengers got arrested by the Wayne Country Airport Authority Police Department and are permanently banned from taking future Spirit Airlines flights.

