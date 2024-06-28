Roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal 1: one dead, six injured; operations disrupted

A tragic incident occurred at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 early Friday morning, where a section of the roof collapsed amidst heavy rainfall. This resulted in one fatality and six injuries. The collapse affected cars, including taxis, parked in the pick-up and drop-off area.

The incident, reported to the Delhi Fire Services at around 05:30, prompted a swift response with three fire engines dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing to ensure no one remains trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Due to safety concerns, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has suspended all departures from Terminal 1 until 14:00, although operations at Terminals 2 and 3 remain unaffected. Terminal 1 arrivals continue to function.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, is personally overseeing the situation, coordinating rescue efforts, and ensuring airlines assist affected passengers.

Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading to widespread waterlogging. Terminal 1 had recently reopened in October 2023 following renovations and an expansion to accommodate increasing passenger traffic. The collapsed roof was part of the original structure built in 2008-09.

The expanded Terminal 1, inaugurated in March, features numerous modern amenities and enhanced capacity, reflecting the airport’s growth and the increasing demands of air traffic.