Canadian man arrested in Delhi Airport for smuggling crocodile skull

A Canadian man was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) after security discovered a crocodile skull in his luggage during a routine check.

A 777-gramme crocodile skull wrapped in a cream-coloured cloth, resembling a baby crocodile’s jaw. The skull belongs to a species protected under India’s Wildlife Protection Act. The man also violated the Customs Act by attempting to transport the item without proper authorisation.

The skull has been handed over to the Department of Forests and Wildlife for testing. Authorities are pursuing legal action against the traveller.

A 2022 TRAFFIC report highlighted the increasing misuse of airports in India for smuggling wildlife, driven by the country’s expanding aviation sector. Between 2011 and 2020, 141 wildlife trafficking incidents were reported at Indian airports. Reptiles, including crocodiles, accounted for 46% of seizures.

India is among the top ten countries for wildlife trafficking via airlines, according to UNEP.

“This case underscores the importance of collaboration between Customs and Forest Departments to protect endangered wildlife and enforce legal compliance,” said Delhi Customs in a statement.

Efforts to combat wildlife trafficking continue as authorities investigate and strengthen regulations.