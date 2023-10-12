Syrian airports Damascus and Aleppo out of service after Israel strikes

Syria has reported that Israeli airstrikes hit the international airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways and rendering them out of service. According to Syrian state media, no casualties were reported.

An Iranian Mahan Air Airbus A340 (registered EP-MMC) and another A321 (EP-IGD) en-route to Damascus could not land and returned to Tehran. Unconfirmed sources indicate some top brass were onboard.

The Israeli military has refrained from commenting on these attacks, which are the first Israeli strikes on Syria since recent deadly attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Israel.

These airstrikes on Syrian airports are seen as part of Israel’s efforts to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups supported by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Over the years, Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in government-held parts of Syria, aiming to disrupt these supply routes.

Israel has conducted numerous strikes on government-controlled parts of Syria, including attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo, but typically refrains from publicly acknowledging or discussing these operations. The recent attacks coincided with a visit by Iran’s foreign minister to Syria to address the volatile situation in the region.