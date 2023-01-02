Israeli airstrikes temporarily shut down Damascus Airport

An Israeli soldier stands next to a truck at a position in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on January 2, 2023. JALAA MAREY / AFP

An Israeli missile strike on Damascus Airport in Syria has killed four people including two soldiers and closed the runways for several hours, a rights monitor said. This is the second time in less than seven months that Damascus International Airport – where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters are present – has been hit by Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based monitoring group, reported that the Israeli raids hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus.

