Israeli airstrikes temporarily shut down Damascus Airport

An Israeli missile strike on Damascus Airport in Syria has killed four people including two soldiers and closed the runways for several hours, a rights monitor said. This is the second time in less than seven months that Damascus International Airport – where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters are present – has been hit by Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based monitoring group, reported that the Israeli raids hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus.

Israeli missiles killed two soldiers and temporarily put Damascus airport out of service, says Syria’s military https://t.co/Ke8yQegm5A pic.twitter.com/xGcSftid4D — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 2, 2023